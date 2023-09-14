Author Deesha Philyaw has a 7-figure deal for her next two books

NEW YORK (AP) — Deesha Philyaw struggled to find a publisher for what became her acclaimed debut “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies.” Now the Prize-winning fiction writer has a 7-figure deal for her next two books. Mariner Books announced Thursday that it had signed up Philyaw and will publish her novel “True Confessions.” Mariner calls the book a “biting satire” of the Black church and “a deeply provocative” story about family, friendship and “sexual agency.” Drawing again on her experience attending several different churches as a child, Philyaw is centering the novel around a megachurch leader named Schar. It’s scheduled for release in 2025.

