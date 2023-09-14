Ukrainian forces reclaim a village in the east as part of counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have recaptured a village in the country’s east after intense battles with Russian troops. The village of Andriivka is about 6 miles south of the Russia-occupied town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. It’s the latest gain for Kyiv in a counteroffensive that has seen slow but steady gains by Ukrainian forces. The announcement of reclaiming Andriivka came early Friday from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar had already announced the village’s recapture. The 3rd Assault Brigade fighting in the direction initially contested the statement, before confirming it hours later.

