2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say two pilots have died after their planes crashed upon landing at an air racing event in Reno. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association say the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The names of the pilots who died weren’t immediately released. The association’s board of directors and the T-6 class president are working to notify relatives of the dead pilots about the crash, which occurred during the final day of the National Championship Air Races in Reno. Authorities say there were no other reported injuries. Officials say they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

