Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon manufacture cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. An agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc. will bring air taxi production to a 140-acre site at Dayton International Airport by 2025. Futuristic eVTOL aircraft are making their way toward market around the world as a ridesharing alternative in crowded cities. California-based Joby’s Ohio facility would produce up to 500 of the quiet aircraft a year, creating some 2,000 jobs. The project is supported by about $325 million in the state of Ohio, JobsOhio and local investment.

