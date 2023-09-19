Oregon’s attorney general says she won’t seek reelection next year after serving 3 terms

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat and the first woman to serve in the post, announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection after serving for three terms.

Rosenblum, 72, said she would step aside to allow “new leadership, new energy, and new initiatives” to come to the Oregon Department of Justice that she has headed since 2012.

“I deeply appreciate the faith Oregonians have placed in me these past eleven years,” Rosenblum said in a statement. “At the same time, a job like this belongs to the people of Oregon — not to any one individual.”

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported earlier Tuesday that Rosenblum had quietly made it known that she won’t be running in the primary and general election next year.

During her tenure, Rosenblum repeatedly signed onto lawsuits against then President Donald Trump’s administration over federal policies impacting voting, abortion and immigration, OPB noted.

A former federal prosecutor and state trial and appellate judge, Rosenblum was first elected to a four-year term as Oregon’s 17th Attorney General in 2012.