An American man is killed in a rafting accident in Slovenia, and two others are injured

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia say that a U.S. citizen has been killed and two others have been injured in a rafting accident. The accident happened Tuesday on the Soca river in northwestern Slovenia. Police say two rafts carrying 16 passengers and a guide were going down the river when one of the boats hit a rock and passengers fell into the river. When the other boat came to help, it also hit a rock and its passengers and a guide fell into the water. A 55-year-old American man has been found dead, after he was carried away by the current.

