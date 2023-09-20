Japan’s troubled Toshiba to delist after takeover by Japanese consortium succeeds

TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba says a 2 trillion yen ($14 billion) tender offer for the troubled electronics and energy giant by a Japanese consortium has been completed, clearing the way for it to be delisted. private. Toshiba said the tender offer, announced last month, ended Wednesday, with the number of shares purchased exceeding the minimum needed. The switch to a new parent company and largest shareholder, called TBJH Inc., will take place on Sept. 27. The move still needs shareholders’ approval, set for November. Toshiba will then delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange within about a month. That will end its more than seven-decade history as a listed company.

