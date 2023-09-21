King Charles III is to visit fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral on day 2 of his visit to France

PARIS (AP) — King Charles III has praised France and the United Kingdom’s “indispensable relationship” to meet global challenges, including the war in Ukraine and climate change issues, in an address Thursday to French lawmakers. On the second day of his state visit to France, Charles was also scheduled to meet with sports groups in the northern suburbs of Paris and pay a visit to fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral. Thursday’s busy schedule comes a day after he was greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe and attended a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles. Charles praised France’s “wonderful welcome.”

