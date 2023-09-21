‘Sex Education’ Season 4 promises drama and new destinations

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Sex Education” is back for the final time.

Season 4 of the Netflix show debuted Thursday and the streamer announced it will be the show’s last season.

According to an official synopsis, this season will have Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Otis (Asa Butterfield) learning a “very important lesson.”

“Long-distance relationships are hard. At the end of Season 3, Maeve chooses to leave Moordale for a stint at the prestigious Wallace University in the US, while Otis remains at home in the English countryside alongside best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and mom Jean (Gillian Anderson),” the description continues.

With distance, new settings and big changes in store, the season is promising drama, plus Dan Levy appearing as cult author Thomas Molloy.

Season 4 will also feature Thaddea Graham, Alexandra James, Anthony Alexa, Felix Mufti. Lisa McGrillis.

All four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

