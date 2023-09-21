Singapore police uncover more gold bars, watches and other assets from money laundering scheme

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore police say they have uncovered more luxury watches, gold bars and other assets from a massive money laundering scheme that was busted last month, bringing the total amount of assets seized or frozen to 2.4 billion Singapore dollars ($1.75 billion). The police said in a statement Wednesday they had launched further operations related to a group of foreign nationals suspected to be involved in laundering the proceeds of their organized criminal activities, including scams and online gambling. The latest action followed multiple other raids across the city-state last month. Ten foreigners have been charged in court. The case has cast a shadow on Singapore’s status as a financial hub known for its low crime and clean image.

