Alexia Putellas says Spain’s women’s team has reached ‘before and after’ point in fight for equality
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s women players say a turning point has been reached in their fight for equality. Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas says she is confident the deal reached after a marathon meeting this week between the players, federation and government mediators would lead to real reform inside their beleaguered national soccer federation. Alexia spoke at a news conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the eve of Spain’s Nations League game against Sweden. Friday’s game is Spain’s first since they won the Women’s World Cup by beating England in the Aug. 20 final in Australia. But the players have had to deal with the scandal caused by former president Luis Rubiales when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony.