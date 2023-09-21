Bank of England joins US Fed in avoiding another interest rate hike after inflation declines

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has paused nearly two years of interest rate increases after a surprising fall in U.K. inflation eased concerns about the pace of price rises. In a development Thursday that few predicted just two days ago, the central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25%. The U.S. Federal Reserve also held rates steady a day earlier. It comes to the relief of millions of homeowners who are facing higher mortgage rates. News Wednesday that inflation unexpectedly fell to 6.7% in August, its lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, clearly influenced the bank’s decision.

