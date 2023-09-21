Why was a lion cub found by a roadside in northern Serbia? Police are trying to find out

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A lion cub, only a few months old, has been taken to a zoo in northern Serbia after it was found wandering on a local road. Palic Zoo officials say the female cub was found on Thursday morning on the outskirts of Subotica, a town near the border with Hungary, malnourished and weak. Local media are reporting that a Subotica resident spotted the cub on the road and called the police, who then took it to the zoo. Police are yet to issue an official statement. The smuggling of wild and rare animals is believed to be widespread in the Balkan region.

