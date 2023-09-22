Britain uses UN speech to show that it wants to be a leader on how the world handles AI

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain is pitching itself to the world as a ready leader in shaping an international response to the rise of artificial intelligence. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday that his country is “determined to be in the vanguard.” The remarks previewed an AI safety summit that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is convening in November. Dowden’s speech also came as other countries and multinational groups are making moves on AI. Among them is the European Union, the bloc that Britain left in 2020. Dowden says the most important actions to be taken will be international.

