Millie Bobby Brown won’t have future father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi singing at her wedding

(CNN) — Guests at Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming nuptials shouldn’t wait for Jon Bon Jovi to hop on the mic.

The “Stranger Things” star, who is marrying the rocker’s son Jake Bongiovi, recently told “Today” that her future father-in-law will not be performing at their wedding.

“I feel like that’s asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone,” she said. “I think the man needs a break. He doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. A three-hour break.”

The wedding planning is going smoothly, however.

“Jake is very involved. He’s very helpful during the whole process,” the actress said. “I’ve never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re really both very excited.”

Back in May, Bon Jovi said he had no issue with his now 21-year-old son marrying the 19-year-old actress.

“I don’t know if age matters,” he said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live. “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. Growing together and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like ‘em all.”

