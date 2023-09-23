Croatian police detain 9 soccer fans over the violence in Greece last month that killed one person

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have arrested nine soccer fans sought on international warrants for involvement in deadly violence last month in Greece. Croatia’s state HRT television reported Saturday that Greece has issued arrest warrants for 10 fans of Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb soccer club. One of them remains at large. Croatia’s Justice Ministry said in a statement that it had been informed of the warrants by the Croatian police. The fans are members of the so-called Bad Blue Boys fan group. They are suspected of taking part in the August violence in Athens that killed one person. The violence prompted the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb.

