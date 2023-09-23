In Milan, Ferragamo’s Maximilian Davis woos the red carpet with hard-soft mix and fetish detailing

Every look in Ferragamo creative director Maximilian Davis’ latest collection, shown on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week, offered a little mystery to unravel, some detail to marvel. At just 26, Davis is taking the fashion world by storm. His third collection marked an evolution, with a focus on fluidity while also adding sculptural details, playing with prints and incorporating hardware into garments. Davis has taken Renaissance inspiration from Florence, Ferragamo’s home. This season, he playfully mixed in fetish details, which he claims as part of his DNA: leather chokers that flow into a pleated chiffon dress, thick ankle straps on stiletto heels and horsetail fringe that caresses the leg through deep slits in long dresses.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.