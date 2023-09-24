Louisiana man who fled attempted murder trial captured after 32 years on the run

ARCADIA, La. (AP) — The FBI says a Louisiana man who fled his 1991 trial for attempted murder has been arrested more than three decades later after authorities found him hiding in Mexico. Greg Lawson, 63, was brought back to the United States on Thursday after being located in Mexico. Lawson was accused of shooting a man in 1991 in Bienville Parish. Lawson fled the courthouse just as the jury was headed back into the courtroom to return a guilty verdict on a charge of attempted murder, KSLA reported. His truck was found a block away from the courthouse.

