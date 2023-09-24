Taiwan factory fire death toll rises to 9 after 2 more bodies found
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Search teams have found two more bodies at the site of a golf ball factory fire in southern Taiwan, raising the death toll to nine. One person remains missing. Four of the victims were firefighters. An explosion about 6:10 p.m. on Friday caused part of the building to collapse, trapping firefighters and workers under rubble, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said, quoting a Pingtung County fire official. A second explosion followed 20 minutes later The fire at the Launch Technologies Co. factory at Pingtung Technology Industrial Park was not extinguished until the next day. The cause remained unclear.