Colorado supermarket shooting suspect suggested to psychologist that he wanted police to kill him

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 said during a mental health evaluation that he bought firearms to carry out a mass shooting and wanted police to kill him. That’s according to a psychologist who testified Wednesday during a hearing to determine if Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is fit to stand trial. The expert says he made the comments in August. Alissa was found mentally competent by experts in late August. But his defense attorney asked for the determination to be debated in court. The attorney says Alissa has schizophrenia, and cited psychiatric evaluations describing him as “profoundly mentally ill.”

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

