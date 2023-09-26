Jury convicts man with ties to ‘boogaloo’ movement in 2020 killing of federal security officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man with ties to the “boogaloo” extremist movement has been convicted of murder and attempted murder by a federal jury in the 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Northern California during protests against police brutality. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Robert Alvin Justus Jr. was convicted Tuesday. He now faces life in prison for the killing of Federal Protective Service Officer David Patrick Underwood. An attorney for Justus declined to comment on the verdict. Prosecutors say Justus was the driver for the gunman, who pleaded guilty last year in connection with the fatal attack.

