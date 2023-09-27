Britain approves new North Sea oil drilling in welcome news for the industry but not activists

LONDON (AP) — Britain has given the go-ahead for a major oil and gas project in the North Sea, ignoring warnings from scientists and the United Nations that countries must stop developing new fossil fuel resources if the world is to avoid catastrophic climate change. The North Sea Transition Authority approved development of the Rosebank field on Wednesday, allowing owners Equinor and Ithaca Energy to move forward with the project about 130 kilometers — or about 80 miles — northwest of the Shetland Islands. The authority is a U.K. regulator charged with both maximizing the economic benefits of Britain’s North Sea energy resources and helping the country meet its goals for reducing carbon emissions.

By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

