Former Tennessee lawmaker Brian Kelsey can stay out of prison while challenging sentencing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a former Tennessee state senator can stay out of prison as he challenges his 21-month sentence for violating federal campaign finance laws. Brian Kelsey was supposed to report to federal prison in October. But a U.S. district judge agreed Tuesday to let the Republican remain free while his legal team appeals the prison term to a federal circuit court. Kelsey received his sentence last month in a case centering on his attempts to funnel campaign money from his legislative seat toward his failed 2016 congressional bid.

