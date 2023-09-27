New storms batter central Greece as government prioritizes adapting to effects of climate change

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — New floods following torrential rain have swept across swathes of central Greece already battered by deadly storms weeks earlier. They have damaged roads, flooded homes and caused power outages in the coastal city of Volos and the island of Evia. At least eight villages were ordered evacuated late Wednesday as floodwaters rose, and road traffic was banned in Volos. Residents in the city of about 140,000 have been urged to stay indoors. The fire service has received hundreds of calls for assistance and dozens of people have been evacuated from flooded homes, but there are no reports of deaths or people missing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.