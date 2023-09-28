California man who shot two sheriff’s deputies in revenge attack convicted of attempted murder

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Compton man who shot and seriously wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in a 2020 revenge attack has been convicted of attempted murder and could face life in prison. Deonte Murray was convicted Thursday of attacking the deputies as they sat in their patrol car at a Compton Metro station. He also was found guilty of wounding two other people, including a man he mistakenly thought was a detective and a man whose car he stole before the attack. Prosecutors say Murray was seeking revenge because sheriff’s deputies had killed his best friend while serving a warrant two days before the attack.

