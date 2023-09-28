Hawaii authorities arrest man who fled with handgun after getting into a scuffle on Army base
By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities have arrested a man who fled with a handgun after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers at an Army base. No shots were fired but the Army treated it as an “active shooter situation” and two military bases on Oahu went into lockdown for several hours. The New York Times reports that Maui Police Department spokesperson Alana Pico says police took the man into custody “without incident” on the island of Molokai around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police didn’t say whether he was armed when he was arrested. Molokai is about 25 miles southeast of Oahu and 9 miles northwest of Maui.