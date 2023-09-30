Season’s 1st snow expected in central Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite National Park

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first snowfall of the season is expected this weekend in the central Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite National Park, where as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible at the highest elevations. The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter weather advisory on Saturday effective through 8 p.m. Sunday for California’s Mono County along the Nevada line. Slick conditions could make travel difficult over eastern Sierra mountain passes, especially Tioga and Sonora. Some area trails and campgrounds could see up to a half foot of snow with as much as 10 inches above 10,000 feet. Last winter was one of the Sierra’s snowiest in decades.

