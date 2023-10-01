Brazil’s President Lula back at official residence to recover from hip replacement surgery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been discharged from the hospital two days after undergoing successful hip replacement surgery that will have him working from home while he recovers. The 77-year-old leader underwent the operation Friday, when doctors also performed minor eyelid surgery. Lula left the hospital Sunday and says on social media that is back in the presidential residence and will work there during the coming weeks,. He previously said that he had suffered hip pains since August of last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.