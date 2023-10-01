California governor to name Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will name Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist and adviser to Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign, to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. A spokesman in Newsom’s office confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday that Butler is his choice. In choosing Butler, Newsom fulfilled his pledge to appoint a Black woman if Feinstein’s seat should become open. The long-serving Democratic senator died last Thursday after a series of illnesses. Butler leads Emily’s List, a political organization that supports women who favor abortion rights. She also is a former labor leader.

