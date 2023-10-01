Polish opposition head Donald Tusk leads march to boost chances to unseat conservatives in election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk is leading a march in Warsaw to mobilize supporters and boost the chances of unseating the conservative government in upcoming parliamentary elections. Thousands of supporters have been arriving on buses from across Poland to take part in Sunday’s “March of a Million Hearts.” Main downtown streets have been closed for the 2.5-mile walk. Tusk’s electoral alliance, the Civic Coalition, is trailing in surveys a few percentage points behind the ruling Law and Justice party but Tusks says there are chances for the wider opposition to win in the Oct. 15 vote. A similar march in June drew huge crowds that the organizers estimated at some 500,000.

