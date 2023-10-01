Church roof collapses in north Mexico, killing at least nine and injuring about 50, officials say
By ALFREDO PEÑA
Associated Press
CIUDAD MADERO, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at least nine people and injuring about 50. Approximately 30 parishioners are believed to have be trapped in the rubble when the roof caved in Sunday. Rescuers are still probing beneath the wreckage late into the night, and dogs have been brought in to search for possible survivors. The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico says the roof caved in during a Mass at the Santa Cruz church in the Gulf coast city of Ciudad Madero.