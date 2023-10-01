What to stream this week: Drake, ‘Fair Play,’ Assassin’s Creed Mirage and William Friedkin last film

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album by Drake and another by Reba McEntire playing acoustic covers, the corporate thriller “Fair Play” starring Phoebe Dynevor from “Bridgerton,” and “Jane the Virgin” scene-stealer Jaime Camil hosts a new game show on CBS called “Lotería Loca.” Season two of “Quantum Leap” premieres Wednesday on NBC and Omar Sy resumes his role as France’s favorite charming professional thief in a seven-episode, third installment of Netflix’s “Lupin.” Plus, the late director William Friedkin’s final movie, “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial,” starts streaming Friday on Showtime and Paramount+.

