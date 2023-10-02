Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement
The Associated Press
Health insurance provider The Cigna Group will pay more than $172 million over claims it gave the federal government inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnoses codes in order to inflate reimbursement. The Justice Department says the case centered around allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act by submitting and not withdrawing “inaccurate and untruthful” codes. The department said Saturday that Cigna falsely certified in writing that that its data was truthful. Cigna says the settlement resolves a long-running legal case and avoids the uncertainty and expense of a drawn-out legal battle.