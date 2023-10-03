3 Filipino fishermen die in South China Sea after their boat is hit by a passing commercial vessel
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says three Filipino fishermen have died in the disputed South China Sea after their boat was accidentally hit by a passing commercial vessel. The fishermen’s boat was moored in a fishing area in the high seas off the northwestern Philippines when it was hit before dawn on Monday by the passing vessel and capsized, killing its skipper and two crew members. Three other fishermen survived, the coast guard said without elaborating. A separate police report said the three fishermen died due to “possible head trauma” from the collision. There was no indication that the deadly accident was related to the long-simmering territorial disputes in the busy waterway.