A Nepal town imposes a lockdown and beefs up security to prevent clashes between Hindus and Muslims

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A lockdown has been imposed and security heightened in a city in southwest Nepal to prevent clashes between Hindus and Muslims. Trouble began over the weekend over a status posted on social media by a Hindu boy in the regional hub of Nepalgunj, in southwest Nepal. Muslims held a protest in response, then Hindus held a rally that came under attack. Officials said they needed to impose a stay-at-home order to stop people from gathering and to prevent any more clashes between the two sides. Nepal is a Hindu majority country that turned secular just a few years ago. Communal violence is not common in the South Asian country.

