Conservation group Sea Shepherd to help expand protection of the endangered vaquita porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The conservation group Sea Shepherd says it has signed an agreement with Mexico to help expand the protection area for the endangered vaquita porpoise. Sea Shepherd helps the Mexican Navy to remove illegal gill nets that drown the vaquita, the world’s most endangered marine mammal. Sea Shepherd said Tuesday that the expansion will increase the area work it works in the Gulf of California by about 60%. The Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, is the only place where the vaquita lives. As few as ten vaquitas remain. They cannot be held or bred in captivity.

