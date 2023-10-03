Male nanny convicted in California of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A male nanny who worked for families across Southern California was convicted of sexually assaulting 16 young boys in his care and showing another boy child pornography. Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski was arrested in May 2019 after a couple told Laguna Beach police he touched their son inappropriately. More alleged victims were identified, and Zakrzewski was ultimately charged with 34 felonies, including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. He was convicted on all counts. Sentencing is set for Nov. 17.

