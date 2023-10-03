New Mexico Attorney General has charged a police officer in the shooting death of a Black man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez says his office has charged a Las Cruces police officer with voluntary manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of a Black man during a confrontation at a gas station. Police Officer Brad Lunsford allegedly shot Presley Eze on Aug. 2, 2022, at a gas station in Las Cruces after an employee called 911 to report he saw Eze leaving the business with beer he did not pay for. Lunsford was the first arriving officer and questioned Eze. Lunsford allegedly shot Eze after he placed his hand on a second officer’s Taser during a scuffle.

