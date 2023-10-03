Rasheeda from ‘Love &Hip Hop: Atlanta’ has leveled up with ‘Boss Moves’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — From “Boss Chick” to “Boss Moves,” Rasheeda is all about handling her business.

The rapper, reality star and entrepreneur has brought her whole self to the Philo series, “Boss Moves with Rasheeda.”

“Whether Rasheeda is showing her Pressed boutique, or cooking up new cuisines at Frost Bistro, she’s always in boss mode planning her next big move,” is how the streamer describes the show.

For Frost, the series showcases her hustle.

“Being a boss means being the captain of your own ship and really being focused and diligent, controlling your destiny and leading by example,” Rasheeda told CNN. “It’s really just,about what it is you’re trying to do in this crazy, crazy world.”

Rasheeda knows about how crazy things can get.

She and her husband Kirk Frost have had their lives – and marriage – under a microscope as cast members of the popular reality show, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

And while some have questioned their union after more than a little bit of documented turmoil, Rasheeda is confident in her choices.

“You see bits and pieces of our life, we’re human beings,” she said. “We’ve been married 23 years. We go through things and some people don’t agree with it. We’re not gonna please you. And guess what, you’re not in this marriage.”

They are too busy empire building, she said, which is documented on “Boss Moves.”

She recently caught a scoop when rapper Nelly confirmed while on her show that he and singer Ashanti are back together as a couple a decade after they split.

The busy businesswoman said it’s all a part of her desire to “pour into” and educate others through content the masses will enjoy.

Though Rasheeda’s days are packed with managing her fashion boutique and Atlanta restaurant, she’s turning how she relaxes into into her next venture by creating a home decor line.

“I want to do my own throw blankets and pillows and candles and all of that stuff. That’s my therapy,” she said. “When my husband and the kids drive me crazy, I just go furniture shopping and go looking for knickknacks.”

