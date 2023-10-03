Suspect in Bangkok mall shooting that killed 2 used a modified mock gun, police say
By JERRY HARMER and JUTARAT SKULPICHETRAT
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Police say a teenage boy who allegedly shot two people dead and wounded five others inside a major shopping mall in Thailand’s capital used a mock handgun that had been modified to fire real bullets. Video broadcast on television showed a long-haired teenage boy in the custody of police. Officials say a Chinese citizen and Myanmar citizen were killed in Tuesday’s attack. Five others were hospitalized: one from China, one from Laos and three Thais. Several are in critical condition. Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, though mass shootings are rare.