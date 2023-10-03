Taiwan indicts 2 communist party members accused of colluding with China to influence elections

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Prosecutors in Taiwan have indicted two leaders of the island’s tiny Taiwan People’s Communist Party on accusations they colluded with China in an effort to influence next year’s elections for president and members of the legislative assembly. The official Central News Agency said party Chairman Lin Te-wang and Vice Chairman Chen Chien-hsin were accused on Tuesday of violating the Anti-Infiltration Act and the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act for taking monetary and other benefits from China’s ruling Communist Party. Taiwan will elect a new president and legislators next year. Beijing is suspected of seeking to boost the chances of politicians favoring political unification through social media and the free press.

