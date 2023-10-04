UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rallies his Conservatives by saying he’s ready to take tough decisions

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to tell his Conservative Party he’s not afraid to make tough decisions for long-term change. But reaction to one decision is already causing a storm. Sunak is set to cancel a big chunk of an ambitious high-speed railway project designed to link London and northern England. He’s set to announce at a conference in Manchester the High Speed 2 line won’t run to the northern city. Sunak makes his first — and possibly last — speech as leader to the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday. The party is trailing in opinion polls and an election is due next year.

