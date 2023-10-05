Fears about Amazon and Microsoft cloud computing dominance trigger UK probe

LONDON (AP) — Concerns from regulators about the dominance of Amazon and Microsoft in Britain’s cloud computing market have triggered a investigation into the competitiveness of the key industry. The U.K. communications regulator Ofcom said Thursday that its yearlong study of the cloud communications services market found features that could limit competition. It says British businesses face barriers when they try to switch or use multiple cloud suppliers. Ofcom asked the U.K. antitrust watchdog to take a closer look at the $9 billion market. The watchdog says it’s opening an in-depth investigation that’s expected to wrap up by April 2025. Amazon and Microsoft said they would work constructively with the watchdog.

