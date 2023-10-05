Mori Building opens new development in Tokyo, part of push to revitalize the city

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo is constantly recreating itself. These days, multibillion-dollar redevelopment projects are replacing aging downtown neighborhoods of tiny two-story homes and apartments with massive mixed office, retail and residential centers. They’re designed to help the city burnish its status as a desirable home for global business. Mori Building, one of the biggest players in this effort led mainly by private developers, is putting the finishing touches on two big projects. Toranomon Hills Station Tower, a skyscraper with office space that’s part of Mori’s Toranomon Hills project, opens Friday. Mori CEO Shingo Tsuji said in an interview with The Associated Press that he hopes to help Tokyo compete as a world city and destination for foreign investment.

