Putin says hand grenade fragments found in bodies of victims in Wagner chief’s plane crash

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that fragments of a hand grenade have been found in the bodies of people who died in an August crash of a plane carrying Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Putin says that experts investigating the crash found no indication that the plane had suffered an “external impact.” All 10 people on board, including Wagner mercenary group chief Prigozhin, were killed. While Putin noted that the probe was still ongoing and stopped short of saying what caused the crash, his statement appeared to hint that the plane was brought down by an accidental grenade explosion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.