UK Supreme Court weighs if it’s lawful for Britain to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court is set to weigh whether the British government’s contentious policy to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is lawful. The conservative government is challenging a Court of Appeal ruling in June that said the policy intended to deter immigrants from risking their lives crossing the English Channel in small boats is unlawful because the East African country is not a safe place to send them. Three days of arguments are scheduled to begin Monday, with the government arguing its policy is safe and lawyers for migrants from Vietnam, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Sudan contending it’s unlawful and inhumane.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.