What went wrong? Questions emerge over Israel’s intelligence prowess after Hamas attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s intelligence agencies have gained an aura of invincibility over the decades because of a string of intelligence achievements against its enemies both near and far. But after Hamas militants streamed into Israel and killed hundreds in an unprecedented attack, catching Israel off guard on a major Jewish holiday, that reputation has been cast into doubt. The attack has raised questions about the country’s readiness in the face of a weaker but determined foe. The apparent lack of prior knowledge of Hamas’ plot will likely be seen as a prime culprit in the chain of events that led to the deadliest attack against Israelis in decades.

