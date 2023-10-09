Bob Odenkirk used to make up zany poems. He and his daughter Erin have turned them into a kids’ book

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Odenkirk has known he wanted to immortalize the playful poems he created with his kids since they were first scribbled down years ago. The Emmy-nominated actor always assumed “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes” would be a project he completed once his son and daughter had long been out of the house. But when their entire family hunkered down under the same roof for the better part of 2020, he and his daughter Erin wanted to create something that fosters wonder and joy in children in the midst of abundant despair. The book hits shelves Tuesday.

