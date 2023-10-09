Guatemala’s attorney general asks authorities to act against pro-democracy protests

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s attorney general is calling for the government to act against largely peaceful protesters, which have taken to the streets for weeks demanding her resignation for what they say are clear attempts to undermine their nation’s democracy. Protests broke out in Guatemala two weeks ago following one of the most tumultuous elections in the country’s recent history. The protests are fueled by accusations that Attorney General Consuelo Porras has tried to prevent President-elect Bernardo Arévalo from taking office in January.

