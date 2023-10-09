Native Americans celebrate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples Day
By The Associated Press
Native Americans are celebrating their histories and cultures with events across the country marking Indigenous Peoples Day. The ceremonies, dances and speeches come two years after President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day. In Minnesota, about 150 people, including the governor and lieutenant governor, attended a sunrise prayer and ceremony at a lake on the south side of Minneapolis. In Augusta, Maine, several hundred people rallied outside the Statehouse in support a Nov. 7 statewide vote on an amendment that would require the restoration of tribal treaties that were omitted from printed versions of the state constitution.